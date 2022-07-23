Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 10, Problem 37d

Write the Lewis symbol for each atom or ion. d. Cl-

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide the lewis dot structure for sulfur to minus Referring to the periodic table. We know that since Sulfur is in the 6th column, it has six valence electrons to represent that, We draw this symbol as for Sulfur, followed by six dots around it. First we draw four individual dots around these sulfur symbol, and then we pair them up. We have not completed the structure or sulfur neutral sulfur. When we have a charge that denotes if we have an excess or a deficiency of electrons, a negative charge represents an excess of electrons, whereas a positive charge represents a deficiency. Therefore, we can conclude that a negative two charge indicates that there are an extra two electrons present on this sulfur group. Therefore we draw them in this fashion here and we surround this sulfur with brackets with the symbol on the outside. We have now completed the lewis dot symbol for sulfur to minus. I hope this helped, and until next time.
