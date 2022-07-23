Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 10, Problem 54
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. CH2O b. C2Cl4 c. CH3NH2 d. CFCl3 (C central)
