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Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 57
Chapter 10, Problem 57

Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the CO bond.

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Identify the elements involved in the bond: carbon (C) and oxygen (O).
Determine the electronegativity values for carbon and oxygen from a reliable source, such as a periodic table or chemistry textbook.
Calculate the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and carbon. This difference is often used to estimate the ionic character of a bond.
Use the electronegativity difference to estimate the percent ionic character. A common method is to use a chart or formula that relates electronegativity difference to percent ionic character.
Refer to Figure 10.10, as mentioned in the problem, to find the specific percent ionic character corresponding to the calculated electronegativity difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Character

Ionic character refers to the degree to which a bond between two atoms exhibits ionic properties, as opposed to covalent properties. It is influenced by the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved in the bond. A higher difference in electronegativity typically results in a greater ionic character, meaning the bond has more characteristics of an ionic bond, such as the transfer of electrons.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons within a chemical bond. The Pauling scale is commonly used to quantify electronegativity values, with fluorine being the most electronegative element. Understanding the electronegativity of the atoms in a bond, such as carbon and oxygen in CO, is essential for estimating the bond's ionic character.
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Percent Ionic Character

Percent ionic character quantifies the extent to which a bond behaves like an ionic bond, expressed as a percentage. It can be estimated using the formula that relates the difference in electronegativity to the ionic character. This concept helps in understanding the nature of the bond and its properties, which can influence molecular behavior and reactivity.
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Related Practice
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Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

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Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.


Textbook Question

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