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Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 58a
Chapter 10, Problem 58a

Draw the Lewis structure for BrF with an arrow representing the dipole moment. Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Draw the Lewis structure for BrF: Start by identifying the total number of valence electrons. Bromine (Br) has 7 valence electrons, and fluorine (F) also has 7 valence electrons, giving a total of 14 valence electrons.
Arrange the atoms: Place Br and F next to each other, as they will form a single bond.
Distribute the electrons: Use 2 electrons to form a single bond between Br and F, leaving 12 electrons to be distributed as lone pairs.
Complete the octets: Place 6 electrons (3 lone pairs) around each atom to complete their octets.
Determine the dipole moment: Since fluorine is more electronegative than bromine, the dipole moment arrow points from Br to F. To estimate the percent ionic character, refer to Figure 10.10 and compare the electronegativity difference between Br and F.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
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Dipole Moment

A dipole moment is a measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule, indicating its polarity. It is represented by an arrow pointing from the positive end to the negative end of the molecule. The presence of a dipole moment affects the physical properties of substances, such as solubility and boiling points, and is crucial for understanding molecular interactions.
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Percent Ionic Character

Percent ionic character quantifies the degree to which a bond between two atoms exhibits ionic characteristics, as opposed to covalent characteristics. It is calculated based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved in the bond. This concept helps in predicting the behavior of compounds, including their reactivity and physical properties, by indicating how much the bond resembles an ionic bond.
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Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the BrF bond.


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