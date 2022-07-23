Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving Problem 70
Chapter 1, Problem 70

A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?

Hey everyone. So here we're told you are given an unknown metal with a weight of 59 g, you drop it in a graduated cylinder with 50 ml of water. They tell us after doing this, the volume of the water became 57.50 mm determine the identity of the metal here were given medals, each with their own density. Remember density equals mass over volume. We know the unknown metal weighs 59 g. Here this is a water displacement question. All we have to do to figure out the volume of the unknown is take the volume after adding it to water minus the volume of the water before we even place the unknown object into it. So this comes out to 7.50 ml difference, that difference in water volume is because of that unknown metal. So that's its volume. So when we do this, we get an answer off 7.87 grams per milliliter, which is the same thing as grams per centimeters cubed. When we look the metal with the density closest to this answer is option C. Iron Iron also has a density of 7.87. So C would be our final answer
A new penny has a mass of 2.49 g and a volume of 0.349 cm3. Is the penny made of pure copper? Explain your answer.

A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g>cm3?

Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?

Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 226 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.2 kg of ethylene glycol?

Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 12.55 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 9.12 g of acetone?