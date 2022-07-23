Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 68
Chapter 1, Problem 68

A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g>cm3?

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that an aluminum bicycle frame weighing 3.69 kg was placed in a pool filled with water. The displaced water was measured to be 1.365 L. We need to calculate the density of the metal. So to calculate density, we need to recall the density formula which is density is equal to mass over volume. So we need both mass and volume to solve this problem. And we're told that we have a mass of 3.69 kg. We need to convert this two g because density is in the unit of grams per milliliter or grams per cubic centimeter. So to go from kilograms to grams, We know that one kg Is equal to 1000g. And so we have a mass and grams of 3690 grams. And our volume we're told is 1.365 liters. And like we said, density is in either grams per milliliter or grams per cubic centimeter. So we need to convert this volume two mL. And in one leader We have 1000 no leaders. So we get a volume Of 1365. No leaders. And just to show you how our units cancel here are kilograms canceled here, leaving us with grams and our leaders canceled here, leaving us with milliliters. So now we have everything that we need to plug in to our density equation. So density is equal to mass. We set our mass is 3690 g over volume And our volume is 1000, no leaders. So we get a density of 2.70 grams per mil leader. And this is the same thing as grams per cubic centimeter because one mil leader is equal to one cc. Okay, so this is our final answer, and this is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
