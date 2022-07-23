Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 45

Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the tendency of ethyl alcohol to burn b. the shine on silver c. the odor of paint thinner d. the flammability of propane gas

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that the following are properties of chlorofluorocarbons, pollutants that destroy the ozone layer. And we need to classify each as physical or chemical. So let's remember our definitions physical. You don't have to break chemical bonds. Chemical. You do have to break chemical bonds. Now let's look at our list. First we have tasteless to taste something. You don't have to break any chemical bonds. So that is physical odorless to smell something. You don't have to break the chemical bonds. So that is physical nonflammable. To find that out. You do have to break chemical bonds. So that is chemical un reactive. To find that out. You do have to either break or make chemical blondes. So that is chemical split apart in the presence of ultraviolet radiation. They are splitting apart chemical bonds. So you do have to break chemical bonds. So that is chemical. And there are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
