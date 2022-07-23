Chapter 1, Problem 43e

Classify each of the listed properties of isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) as physical or chemical. a. colorless b. flammable c. liquid at room temperature d. density = 0.79 g/mL e. mixes with water

