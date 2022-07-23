Chapter 1, Problem 1.54

Convert each temperature. a. 212 °F to °C (temperature of boiling water at sea level) b. 22 °C to K (approximate room temperature) c. 0.00 K to °F (coldest temperature possible, also known as absolute zero) d. 2.735 K to °C (average temperature of the universe as measured from background black body radiation)

