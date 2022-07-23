Chapter 1, Problem 41
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Video transcript
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Classify each of the listed properties of isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) as physical or chemical. a. colorless b. flammable c. liquid at room temperature d. density = 0.79 g/mL e. mixes with water
Classify each of the listed properties of ozone (a pollutant in the lower atmosphere but part of a protective shield against UV light in the upper atmosphere) as physical or chemical. a. bluish color b. pungent odor c. very reactive d. decomposes on exposure to ultraviolet light e. gas at room temperature