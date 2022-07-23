Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 65
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 65

How many 1-cm squares would it take to construct a square that is 1 m on each side?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone for this problem, we're being asked to determine the number of one centim squares required to construct a square. That is 1.5 m on each side. So let's get started. We're working with the square here. So we want to first calculate the area of a square using the given length. They tell us we have 1.5 m on each side. And the formula for calculating area of a square is the area equals the length of the sides squared. Okay. And so we're given the length of 1.5 meters. And so when we do this calculation, we'll get, our area is equal to 2. meters squared. So we know the area of our square. Now we need to convert this 2cm centimeters squared because they're asking us to determine the number of one centimeter squares. So let's use our unit conversions here and one m we have centimeters and we need to square these because our area is in square units. So let's go ahead and cancel that our units. And when we do that, we'll get an area as two 0.25 Times to the four centimeters squared. And they're asking us to determine the number of one centimeter squares. So now the last thing that we're going to do is divide this area by the area of one centimeter squared. Okay, So if we take our area 2.25 Times 10 to the four centimeters squared and divide it. Bye, one centimeter squared. We'll see that our units of centimeters squares squared cancels. And this is going to leave us with the number of one centimeter square is required, So we'll be left with 2. Times 10 to the four squares. This is going to be the number of one centimeter squares required, and this is our final answer. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the table. c. 554 mK/s _____K/s _____mK/ms

673
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Express the quantity 102,455 m in each unit. a. km b. Mm c. mm d. cm

Textbook Question

Express the quantity 128.2 * 10 - 12 s in each unit. a. ms b. ns c. ps d. fs

Textbook Question

A new penny has a mass of 2.49 g and a volume of 0.349 cm3. Is the penny made of pure copper? Explain your answer.

1748
views
Textbook Question

A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g>cm3?

1744
views
Textbook Question

Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?

1503
views