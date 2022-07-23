Chapter 1, Problem 56
The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 3.4x10-16m
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 11 * 10 - 12 s
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. c. 7.4 * 103 g