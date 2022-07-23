Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 82a
Chapter 11, Problem 82a

Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. F22–

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of electrons in the molecule or ion. For F2^{2-}, each fluorine atom has 9 electrons, and the 2- charge adds 2 more electrons, giving a total of 20 electrons.
Write the electron configuration for the molecule using molecular orbitals. For diatomic molecules like F2^{2-}, use the order: \( \sigma_{1s}^2, \sigma^*_{1s}^2, \sigma_{2s}^2, \sigma^*_{2s}^2, \sigma_{2p_z}^2, \pi_{2p_x}^2, \pi_{2p_y}^2, \pi^*_{2p_x}^2, \pi^*_{2p_y}^2, \sigma^*_{2p_z}^2 \).
Fill the molecular orbitals with the 20 electrons according to the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule.
Calculate the bond order using the formula: \( \text{Bond Order} = \frac{(\text{Number of bonding electrons} - \text{Number of antibonding electrons})}{2} \).
Determine the stability of the molecule. A positive bond order indicates a stable molecule, while a bond order of zero or negative suggests instability.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular Orbital Theory (MOT) describes the behavior of electrons in molecules by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals. These orbitals can be bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding, and the distribution of electrons among them determines the stability and properties of the molecule. Understanding MOT is essential for predicting molecular stability and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Molecular Orbital Theory

Bond Order

Bond order is a measure of the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, calculated as the difference between the number of bonding and antibonding electrons divided by two. A higher bond order indicates a more stable molecule, while a bond order of zero suggests that the molecule is unstable and unlikely to exist. This concept is crucial for assessing the stability of the F22– ion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Average Bond Order

Electron Configuration in Ions

The electron configuration of ions reflects the distribution of electrons in molecular orbitals after accounting for the gain or loss of electrons. For the F22– ion, two additional electrons must be considered, which will occupy the available molecular orbitals. Analyzing the resulting electron configuration helps determine the overall stability and existence of the ion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
Anion Electron Configuration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond energy? O2, O2- , O22-

2302
views
Textbook Question

According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-

1643
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 13

1821
views
Textbook Question

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? d. 14

680
views
Textbook Question

Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. Li22+ b. Li2 c. Be22+ d. C22+

Textbook Question

According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond order? O2, O2- , O22-

640
views