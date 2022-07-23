According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond energy? O2, O2- , O22-
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. F22–
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Key Concepts
Molecular Orbital Theory
Bond Order
Electron Configuration in Ions
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 13
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? d. 14
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. Li22+ b. Li2 c. Be22+ d. C22+
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond order? O2, O2- , O22-