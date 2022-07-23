Chapter 11, Problem 84a
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond order? O2, O2- , O22-
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? d. 14
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. Li22+ b. Li2 c. Be22+ d. C22+
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. F22–
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond energy? O2, O2- , O22-
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-
Draw an MO energy diagram for CO. (Use the energy ordering of O2.) Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.