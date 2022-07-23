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Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 51c
Chapter 11, Problem 51c

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. SeCl6

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1
Identify the central atom in the molecule. For SeCl₆, the central atom is selenium (Se).
Determine the number of valence electrons for the central atom. Selenium (Se) has 6 valence electrons.
Consider the geometry of the molecule. SeCl₆ has an octahedral geometry because it has six chlorine (Cl) atoms symmetrically arranged around the central selenium atom.
Evaluate the symmetry of the molecule. In an octahedral geometry, if all the surrounding atoms are the same, the molecule is symmetrical.
Conclude the polarity based on symmetry. Since SeCl₆ is symmetrical with identical Cl atoms, the dipoles cancel out, making the molecule nonpolar.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule significantly influences its polarity. For example, symmetrical shapes often lead to nonpolar molecules, while asymmetrical shapes can result in polar molecules due to uneven distribution of electron density.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. In a molecule, differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms can create dipoles, leading to polarity. For instance, if one atom is significantly more electronegative than another, the shared electrons will be pulled closer to the more electronegative atom, resulting in a polar bond.
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Dipole Moment

A dipole moment is a vector quantity that represents the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It is a key indicator of molecular polarity; molecules with a net dipole moment are polar, while those with no net dipole moment are nonpolar. The overall dipole moment depends on both the individual bond dipoles and the molecular geometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar.

a. IF5

b. SCl2

c. SCl4

d. BrF5

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. N 2s22p3

Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar.

a. CS2

b. SCl2

c. CHF3

d. PF3

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. B 2s2sp1

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. b. SiCl4

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar.

a. CI4

b. NCl3

c. OF2

d. H2S