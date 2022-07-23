Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 103b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 103b

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to determine the total number of hybrid orbital's in acetone I trial. So first let's draw our LewiS structure. We have a central carbon Single bonded to three hydrogen single bonded to a carbon, Which is triple bonded to a nitrogen with one lone pair. So our central carbon has a linear electron geometry And two sp hybrid orbital's. Our CH three Group as tetra. He'd rel electron geometry And has four sp 3 hybrid total rebuttals. Our nitrogen has linear electron geometry, It has two sp hybrid orbital's. So there are a total of eight hybrid orbital's and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.

1629
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.

623
views
Textbook Question

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5

1160
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN

1909
views
2
comments