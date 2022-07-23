Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 104
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 11, Problem 104

Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to determine the orbital's which compromise the sigma bonds in each molecule, A methane, be boron, tri chloride and see xenon die fluoride. So we're gonna start here with methane. So we have carbon in the middle Attached to four hydrogen and our carbon has tetra khedr electron geometry. So it is a sp three hybridization. Our carbon hydrogen bonds, Our carbon is sp three plus our hydrogen is an S orbital. So that is our answer for a. Now we have B boron tri chloride. It has boron in the middle Attached to three Corinne's And each chlorine has three lone pairs boron has diagonal planner electron geometry. So it has sp two hybridization. It's boron chlorine bonds. It's B Is sp two hybrid orbital plus it's chlorine is p orbital. So that is our answer for P lastly we have C. Zenon de fluoride. It has xenon Attached to two Florins And each flooring has three long pairs And the scene on has three lone pairs. Xenon is Trigana by parameter electron geometry. So sp three D hybridization. The xenon flooring bonds. The xenon is S. P three D hybrid orbital plus the flooring is p orbital. And that is our answer for C. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.

623
views
Textbook Question

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5

1160
views
Textbook Question

How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)

803
views