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Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.13 - Solids & Modern MaterialsProblem 44b
Chapter 13, Problem 44b

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. b. H2O(s)

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1
Identify the type of bonding present in the solid. Water (H2O) is composed of non-metal atoms bonded together, which typically indicates covalent bonding.
Consider the structure of the solid. In the case of water, the solid form is ice, where molecules are held together by hydrogen bonds.
Determine the type of solid based on the bonding and structure. Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, or London dispersion forces.
Recognize that H2O(s) is a molecular solid because it consists of discrete H2O molecules held together by hydrogen bonds.
Conclude that the solid H2O(s) is a molecular solid due to the presence of covalently bonded molecules and intermolecular hydrogen bonding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Solids

Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by intermolecular forces such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, or London dispersion forces. These solids typically have lower melting and boiling points compared to ionic or atomic solids. An example is ice (solid H2O), where water molecules are arranged in a crystalline structure due to hydrogen bonding.
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Ionic Solids

Ionic solids consist of positively and negatively charged ions held together by strong electrostatic forces known as ionic bonds. These solids generally have high melting and boiling points due to the strength of the ionic interactions. Common examples include sodium chloride (NaCl) and magnesium oxide (MgO), which form a lattice structure.
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Atomic Solids

Atomic solids are composed of atoms held together by covalent bonds, metallic bonds, or van der Waals forces. They can be further classified into covalent network solids, like diamond, which have very high melting points, and metallic solids, which conduct electricity and have variable melting points. Atomic solids are characterized by their strong bonding and structural integrity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ru(s)

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Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? C(s, diamond), Kr(s), NaCl(s), H2O(s)

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Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. d. Xe(s)

Textbook Question

Plonium crystallizes with a simple cubic structure. It has a density of 9.3 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Use these data to calculate Avogadro's number (the number of atoms in one mole).

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