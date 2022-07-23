Skip to main content
Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.13 - Solids & Modern MaterialsProblem 46
Chapter 13, Problem 46

Which solid has the highest melting point? Why? C(s, diamond), Kr(s), NaCl(s), H2O(s)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of bonding present in each solid.
Step 2: Analyze the structure and bonding of diamond, C(s).
Step 3: Consider the nature of Kr(s) as a solid.
Step 4: Examine the ionic bonding in NaCl(s).
Step 5: Evaluate the hydrogen bonding in H2O(s).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Melting Point

The melting point is the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid. It is influenced by the strength of the intermolecular or ionic forces holding the solid together. Substances with strong bonds, such as ionic or covalent networks, typically have higher melting points compared to those with weaker van der Waals forces.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Boiling Point and Melting Point

Types of Solids

Solids can be categorized into different types, including ionic, covalent, molecular, and metallic solids. Ionic solids, like NaCl, consist of charged ions held together by strong electrostatic forces, while covalent solids, like diamond, have atoms connected by strong covalent bonds. Understanding the type of solid helps predict its melting behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:31
Crystalline Solids Structure

Crystal Structure

The arrangement of atoms in a solid, known as its crystal structure, plays a crucial role in determining its physical properties, including melting point. For example, diamond has a tetrahedral lattice structure that maximizes bond strength, leading to a very high melting point, while molecular solids like H2O have weaker hydrogen bonds, resulting in lower melting points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:42
Resonance Structures
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ru(s)

1
views
Textbook Question

Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why? d. NaCl(s) or CaO(s)

936
views
Textbook Question

Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why?

a. TiO2(s) or HOOH(s)

b. CCl4(s) or SiCl4(s)

c. Kr(s) or Xe(s)

605
views
Textbook Question

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. b. H2O(s)

Textbook Question

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. d. Xe(s)

Textbook Question

Which solid in each pair has the higher melting point and why?

a. Fe(s) or CCl4(s)

b. KCl(s) or HCl(s)

c. Ti(s) or Ne(s)

d. H2O(s) or H2S(s)

929
views