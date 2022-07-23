Skip to main content
Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials
Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials Problem 44a
Chapter 13, Problem 44a

Identify each solid as molecular, ionic, or atomic. a. Ru(s)

Hey everyone in this example we need to classify lithium sulfate as an atomic molecular or ionic solid. So looking at our given formula, we have lithium which based on its position on the periodic table we can consider as a medal and then we have S. 04 which we would recognize as a poly atomic ion being are sulfate an ion and this would be S. 042 minus as an ion. So we want to recall that for bionics solids, these are going to be compounds made from metals bonded to poly atomic ions. And because we have that exact combination here, we can say that therefore lithium two selfie is an ionic solid. And so ionic solid would be our final answer. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
