Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is essential for calculating the number of moles of nitrogen in the aquarium based on the given pressure and volume, which can then be used to determine the mass of nitrogen dissolved.