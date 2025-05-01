An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)
Calculate the mass of nitrogen dissolved at room temperature in an 80.0-L home aquarium, assuming a total pressure of 1.0 atm and a mole fraction for nitrogen of 0.78.
Key Concepts
Gas Solubility
Mole Fraction
Ideal Gas Law
A KNO3 solution containing 35 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 14.11.)
Scuba divers breathing air at increased pressure can suffer from oxygen toxicity—too much oxygen in their bloodstream— when the partial pressure of oxygen exceeds about 1.4 atm. What happens to the amount of oxygen in a diver's bloodstream when he or she breathes oxygen at elevated pressures? How can this be reversed?
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)