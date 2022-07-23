Chapter 15, Problem 76b
A reaction has a rate constant of 0.000122/s at 27 °C and 0.228/s at 77 °C. b. What is the value of the rate constant at 17 °C?
The data shown here were collected for the first-order reaction: N2O(g) → N2(g) + O(g) Use an Arrhenius plot to determine the activation barrier and frequency factor for the reaction.
Temperature (K) Rate Constant (1 , s)
800 3.24 * 10- 5
900 0.00214
1000 0.0614
1100 0.955
The tabulated data show the rate constant of a reaction measured at several different temperatures. Use an Arrhenius plot to determine the activation barrier and frequency factor for the reaction.
Temperature (K) Rate Constant (1 , s)
300 0.0134
310 0.0407
320 0.114
330 0.303
340 0.757
A reaction has a rate constant of 0.0117/s at 400.0 K and 0.689/s at 450.0 K. a. Determine the activation barrier for the reaction.
Consider these two gas-phase reactions: a. AA( g) + BB( g)¡2 AB( g) b. AB( g) + CD( g)¡AC( g) + BD( g) If the reactions have identical activation barriers and are carried out under the same conditions, which one would you expect to have the faster rate?
Which of these two reactions would you expect to have the smaller orientation factor? Explain. a. O(g) + N2(g) → NO( g) + N(g) b. NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl( g) + Cl(g)
Consider this overall reaction, which is experimentally observed to be second order in AB and zero order in C: AB + C → A + BC Is the following mechanism valid for this reaction? AB + AB →k1 AB2 + A Slow AB2 + C → k2 AB + BC Fast