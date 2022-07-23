Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. It provides insight into the position of equilibrium; a larger Kc indicates a greater concentration of products, while a smaller Kc suggests more reactants. Calculating Kc is essential for completing the provided table.