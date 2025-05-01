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Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.16 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 30c
Chapter 16, Problem 30c

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.
c. 2 CO2(g) + 2 CF4(g) ⇌ 4 COF2(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the given reaction and the reaction in part c. The reaction in part c is the reverse of the given reaction and also doubled.
Recall that the equilibrium constant for the reverse reaction is the inverse of the equilibrium constant for the forward reaction. Therefore, calculate the inverse of Kp for the given reaction.
Since the reaction in part c is also doubled, raise the inverse of Kp to the power of 2 to account for the stoichiometry change.
Compare the magnitude of the new Kp value to 1. If Kp is greater than 1, the products are favored at equilibrium; if Kp is less than 1, the reactants are favored.
Predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium based on the calculated Kp value for the reaction in part c.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is calculated using the partial pressures of gases involved in the reaction. A large Kp value (greater than 1) indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small Kp value (less than 1) suggests that reactants are favored.
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Equilibrium Constant Expressions

Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants at any point in a reaction, not just at equilibrium. It is calculated in the same way as Kp but uses the current concentrations or partial pressures. By comparing Q to Kp, one can predict the direction in which the reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < Kp, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), and if Q > Kp, it will shift to the left (toward reactants).
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Reaction Quotient Q

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions (such as concentration, pressure, or temperature), the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how a change in concentration of reactants or products will affect the position of equilibrium, guiding the understanding of whether reactants or products will be favored in a given reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

b. 6 COF2(g) ⇌ 3 CO2(g) + 3 CF4(g)

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Textbook Question

Consider the reactions and their respective equilibrium

constants:

NO(g) + 1/2 Br (g) ⇌ NOBr(g) Kp = 5.3

2 NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Kp = 2.1⨉1030

Use these reactions and their equilibrium constants to predict

the equilibrium constant for the following reaction: N2(g) + O2(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 NOBr(g)

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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)

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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.26⨉104 at 298 K. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

c. 2 CH3OH(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g)

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Textbook Question

Calculate Kc for each reaction. b. N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) Kp = 4.10×10^–31 (at 298 K)

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Textbook Question

Calculate Kc for each reaction. a. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) Kp = 6.2×10^5 (at 298 K)

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