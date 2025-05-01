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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 137
Chapter 17, Problem 137

Acid rain over the Great Lakes has a pH of about 4.5. Calculate the [H3O+] concentration of this rain and compare that value to the [H3O+] concentration of rain over the West Coast, which has a pH of 5.4. How many times more concentrated is the acid in the rain over the Great Lakes compared to the rain over the West Coast?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration, given by the formula \( \text{pH} = -\log[\text{H}_3\text{O}^+] \).
To find the \([\text{H}_3\text{O}^+]\) concentration for the Great Lakes rain, use the formula \([\text{H}_3\text{O}^+] = 10^{-\text{pH}}\) with \(\text{pH} = 4.5\).
Calculate \([\text{H}_3\text{O}^+]\) for the West Coast rain using the same formula with \(\text{pH} = 5.4\).
Compare the two \([\text{H}_3\text{O}^+]\) concentrations by dividing the concentration for the Great Lakes by the concentration for the West Coast.
The result of the division will tell you how many times more concentrated the acid is in the Great Lakes rain compared to the West Coast rain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and above 7 indicate basicity. Each unit change in pH represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration, making it crucial for understanding the relationship between pH and [H3O+].
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The pH Scale

[H3O+] Concentration

The concentration of hydronium ions, [H3O+], in a solution is directly related to its pH. It can be calculated using the formula [H3O+] = 10^(-pH). This relationship allows us to quantify the acidity of solutions, which is essential for comparing the acidity of different rain samples.
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Hydronium Ion Concentration Example

Comparative Concentration

To compare the acidity of two solutions, one can calculate the ratio of their [H3O+] concentrations. This involves dividing the concentration of one solution by that of another. Understanding this concept is key to determining how many times more acidic one solution is compared to another, as seen in the comparison of acid rain over the Great Lakes and the West Coast.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The AIDS drug zalcitabine (also known as ddC) is a weak base with a pKb of 9.8. What percentage of the base is protonated in an aqueous zalcitabine solution containing 565 mg/L?

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Textbook Question

Carbon dioxide dissolves in water according to the equations:

CO2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ H2CO3(aq)

H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCO3(aq) + H3O+(aq)

Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased about 20% over the last century. Given that Earth's oceans are exposed to atmospheric carbon dioxide, what effect might the increased CO2 be having on the pH of the world's oceans? What effect might this change be having on the limestone structures (primarily CaCO3) of coral reefs and marine shells?

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Textbook Question

People often take milk of magnesia to reduce the discomfort associated with acid stomach or heartburn. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon, which contains 4.00×102 mg of Mg(OH)2. What volume of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.3 can be neutralized by one dose of milk of magnesia? If the stomach contains 2.00×102 mL of pH 1.3 solution, is all the acid neutralized? If not, what fraction is neutralized?

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Textbook Question

Lakes that have been acidified by acid rain can be neutralized by liming, the addition of limestone (CaCO3). How much limestone (in kg) is required to completely neutralize a 4.3 billion liter lake with a pH of 5.5?

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