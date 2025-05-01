Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the pKa of the acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base to the acid. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]). This equation is particularly useful for calculating the pKa of a weak acid when the pH and concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base are known.