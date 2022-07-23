Textbook Question
Calculate the solubility of CuX in a solution that is 0.150 M in NaCN. Ksp for CuX is 1.27⨉10-36.
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Calculate the solubility of CuX in a solution that is 0.150 M in NaCN. Ksp for CuX is 1.27⨉10-36.
What should the molar concentrations of benzoic acid and sodium benzoate be in a solution that is buffered at a pH of 4.55 and has a freezing point of -2.0 °C? (Assume complete dissociation of sodium benzoate and a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution.)
A 0.867-g sample of an unknown acid requires 32.2 mL of a 0.182 M barium hydroxide solution for neutralization. Assuming the acid is diprotic, calculate the molar mass of the acid.