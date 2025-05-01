Textbook Question
Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cation from the solution on the left. b. 0.085 M CaI2; K2SO4
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Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cation from the solution on the left. b. 0.085 M CaI2; K2SO4
Use the appropriate values of Ksp and Kf to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction. FeS(s) + 6 CN-(aq) ⇌ Fe(CN)64-(aq) + S2-(aq)
A solution is 0.010 M in Ba2+ and 0.020 M in Ca2+. b. What is the remaining concentration of the cation that precipitates first, when the other cation begins to precipitate?