pKa and Acid-Base Strength

The pKa value is a measure of the strength of an acid in solution; it is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka). A lower pKa indicates a stronger acid, while a higher pKa indicates a weaker acid. For HF, knowing its pKa allows for the calculation of the necessary concentrations of HF and NaF to achieve the target pH of 3.90 in the buffer solution.