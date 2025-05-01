5. Finally, we can calculate the voltage of the battery using the Nernst equation: E = E0 - (RT/nF) * ln(Q), where E0 is the standard cell potential, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred in the balanced chemical equation, F is Faraday's constant, and Q is the reaction quotient. The reaction quotient Q is equal to [Mg2+]/[Cu2+]. Use the new concentrations calculated in step 4 to calculate Q. Note that the standard cell potential E0 and the temperature T are not given in the problem, so you will need to look up E0 and assume a standard temperature (such as 298 K).