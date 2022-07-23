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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 117
Chapter 20, Problem 117

A friend wants you to invest in a new battery she has designed that produces 24 V in a single voltaic cell. Why should you be wary of investing in such a battery?

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Understand the basic principles of a voltaic cell: A voltaic cell, also known as a galvanic cell, is an electrochemical cell that uses chemical reactions between the electrolyte and metal electrodes to generate electrical energy.
Recognize typical voltage ranges: In standard voltaic cells, each cell typically generates a voltage in the range of 1 to 2 volts. This is due to the inherent properties of the chemical reactions and the materials used in the electrodes.
Consider the claim of 24 V from a single cell: A single voltaic cell producing 24 V is highly unusual and significantly exceeds typical voltage outputs. This suggests that either an unconventional and possibly unstable chemistry is being used, or there might be a misunderstanding in the claim.
Evaluate the feasibility and safety: High voltage in a single cell can imply high reactivity and potential safety risks, such as overheating or explosive reactions. It is crucial to assess the safety measures and stability of the battery's chemistry.
Seek additional information and verification: Before investing, request detailed specifications, independent verification of the battery's performance, and safety certifications. It's important to ensure that the technology is both effective and safe for use.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Voltaic Cells

Voltaic cells, or galvanic cells, convert chemical energy into electrical energy through spontaneous redox reactions. Each cell consists of two electrodes (anode and cathode) immersed in an electrolyte. The voltage produced by a voltaic cell is determined by the materials used and their electrochemical potentials, typically yielding lower voltages than 24 V in a single cell.
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Electrochemical Series

The electrochemical series ranks elements based on their standard electrode potentials, indicating their tendency to gain or lose electrons. This series helps predict the voltage that can be generated by different combinations of electrodes in a voltaic cell. A single cell producing 24 V would require an unusual combination of materials, raising concerns about feasibility and safety.

Safety and Stability of Batteries

Batteries must be designed with safety and stability in mind, as high voltages can lead to risks such as overheating, leakage, or even explosions. The materials and construction of a battery influence its performance and safety. A battery claiming to produce 24 V from a single cell may not adhere to established safety standards, making it a potentially hazardous investment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. b. What is the voltage of the battery after delivering 5.0 A for 8.0 h?

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Textbook Question

A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. a. What is the initial voltage of the battery?

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Textbook Question

A battery relies on the oxidation of magnesium and the reduction of Cu2+. The initial concentrations of Mg2+ and Cu2+ are 1.0 × 10–4 M and 1.5 M, respectively, in 1.0-liter half-cells. c. How long can the battery deliver 5.0 A before going dead?

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Textbook Question

The cell potential of this electrochemical cell depends on the gold concentration in the cathode half-cell. Pt(s) | H2(g, 1.0 atm) | H+(aq, 1.0 M) || Au3+(aq, ? M) | Au(s) What is the concentration of Au3+ in the solution if Ecell is 1.22 V?

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Textbook Question

Determine if HNO3 can dissolve each metal sample. If it can, write a balanced chemical reaction showing how the metal dissolves in HNO3 and determine the minimum volume of 6.0 M HNO3 required to completely dissolve the sample. a. 5.90 g Au b. 2.55 g Cu c. 4.83 g Sn

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Textbook Question

Determine whether HI can dissolve each metal sample. If it can, write a balanced chemical reaction showing how the metal dissolves in HI and determine the minimum volume of 3.5 M HI required to completely dissolve the sample. b. 4.85 g Cu

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