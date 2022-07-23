Calculate ∆G°rxn and K for each reaction. b. The reaction of Cr3+(aq) and Cr(s) to form Cr2+(aq). [The electrode potential of Cr2+(aq) to Cr(s) is -0.91 V.]
A metal forms the fluoride MF3. Electrolysis of the molten fluo- ride by a current of 3.86 A for 16.2 minutes deposits 1.25 g of the metal. Calculate the molar mass of the metal.
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Key Concepts
Electrolysis
Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis
Molar Mass Calculation
A sample of impure tin of mass 0.535 g is dissolved in strong acid to give a solution of Sn2+. The solution is then titrated with a 0.0448 M solution of NO3–, which is reduced to NO(g). The equivalence point is reached upon the addition of 0.0344 L of the NO3– solution. Find the percent by mass of tin in the original sample, assuming that it contains no other reducing agents.
Calculate ∆G°rxn and K for each reaction. a. The reaction of Cr2+(aq) with Cr2O72–(aq) in acid solution to form Cr3+(aq).
A current of 11.3 A is applied to 1.25 L of a solution of 0.552 M HBr converting some of the H+ to H2(g), which bubles out of solution. What is the pH of the solution after 73 minutes?
To what pH should you adjust a standard hydrogen electrode to get an electrode potential of -0.122 V? (Assume that the partial pressure of hydrogen gas remains at 1 atm.)