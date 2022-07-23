Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is related to the Gibbs Free Energy change by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. A larger K value indicates a reaction that favors product formation, while a smaller K value suggests a reaction that favors reactants.