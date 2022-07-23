Chapter 2, Problem 71d
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. d. manganese
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. I
Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Cl ______ ______ 17 Te ______ 54 ______ Br Br - ______ ______ ______ Sr2 + ______ 38
Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. bromine b. potassium c. lead d. silicon e. silver
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs
Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At
Which pair of elements do you expect to be most similar? Why? a. nitrogen and oxygen b. titanium and gallium c. lithium and sodium d. germanium and arsenic e. argon and bromine