Textbook Question
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese
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Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. I
Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Sr
Fill in the blanks to complete the table.
Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion
Cl ______ ______ 17
Te ______ 54 ______
Br Br– ______ ______
______ Sr2+ ______ 38
Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs