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Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 70
Chapter 2, Problem 70

Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. bromine b. potassium c. lead d. silicon e. silver

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Identify the symbol for each element: a. Bromine (Br), b. Potassium (K), c. Lead (Pb), d. Silicon (Si), e. Silver (Ag).
Classify bromine (Br): Bromine is a nonmetal. It is a halogen found in Group 17 of the periodic table.
Classify potassium (K): Potassium is a metal. It is an alkali metal found in Group 1 of the periodic table.
Classify lead (Pb): Lead is a metal. It is a post-transition metal found in Group 14 of the periodic table.
Classify silicon (Si) and silver (Ag): Silicon is a metalloid, found in Group 14, and silver is a metal, found in Group 11 of the periodic table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Classification

Elements are classified into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and positions in the periodic table. Metals, typically found on the left side, are good conductors of heat and electricity, while nonmetals, located on the right, are poor conductors. Metalloids, which have properties of both metals and nonmetals, are found along the zig-zag line that separates these two categories.
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Periodic Table Classifications

Element Symbols

Each chemical element is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, derived from its English or Latin name. For example, potassium is represented as 'K' from its Latin name 'kalium', while bromine is 'Br'. Understanding these symbols is essential for identifying elements quickly and accurately in chemical equations and discussions.
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Properties of Elements

The classification of elements as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids is based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically shiny, malleable, and ductile, while nonmetals are often dull and brittle. Metalloids exhibit mixed properties, making them useful in various applications, such as semiconductors in electronics, highlighting the importance of understanding these characteristics in chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese

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Textbook Question

Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. c. I

Textbook Question

Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Sr

Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks to complete the table.

Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion

Cl ______ ______ 17

Te ______ 54 ______

Br Br ______ ______

______ Sr2+ ______ 38

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Textbook Question

Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs

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