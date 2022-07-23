Chapter 2, Problem 88
Use the mass spectrum of rubidium to determine the atomic mass of rubidium.
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (Br-79 and Br-81) and has an atomic mass of 79.904 amu. The mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, and its natural abundance is 49.31%. Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Br-79.
Silicon has three naturally occurring isotopes (Si-28, Si-29, and Si-30). The mass and natural abundance of Si-28 are 27.9769 amu and 92.2%, respectively. The mass and natural abundance of Si-29 are 28.9765 amu and 4.67%, respectively. Find the mass and natural abundance of Si-30.
Use the mass spectrum of europium to determine the atomic mass of europium.
How many sulfur atoms are there in 5.52 mol of sulfur?
A gold sample contains 4.65×1024 gold atoms. How many moles of gold does the sample contain?
What is the amount, in moles, of each elemental sample? a. 23.2 g Kr