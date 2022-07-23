Skip to main content
Chapter 2, Problem 91

How many sulfur atoms are there in 5.52 mol of sulfur?

Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the number of selenium atoms in 4.26 mole of selenium. To answer this question, we're going to have to use dimensional analysis and also avocados number. So avocados number tells us that we have 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23rd Adams of selenium Per one mole is selenium. Now, when we cancel out our units and calculate this out, We're going to end up with a value of 2.56 times 10 to the 24 Adams of selenium. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
