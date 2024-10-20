Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay and Half-Life Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. The half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. For Radium-226, with a half-life of 1.6 × 10^3 years, this means that after this period, half of the original amount will have transformed into Radon-222. Recommended video: Guided course 01:49 01:49 Method 1 of Radioactive Half-Life

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. Here, P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is essential for calculating the volume of gas produced from the decay of Radium-226 into Radon-222 under specified conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Ideal Gas Law Formula