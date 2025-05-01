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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 93
Chapter 21, Problem 93

The half-life of 238U is 4.5⨉109 yr. A sample of rock of mass 1.6 g produces 29 dis/s. Assuming all the radioactivity is due to 238U, find the percent by mass of 238U in the rock.

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1
Determine the decay constant (\( \lambda \)) using the half-life formula: \( \lambda = \frac{\ln(2)}{t_{1/2}} \), where \( t_{1/2} = 4.5 \times 10^9 \) years.
Convert the decay constant from per year to per second by using the conversion factor: 1 year = 3.15 \(\times\) 10^7 seconds.
Use the decay rate formula \( A = \lambda N \) to find the number of \( ^{238}U \) atoms (\( N \)) in the sample, where \( A = 29 \) disintegrations per second.
Calculate the mass of \( ^{238}U \) using the number of atoms \( N \) and Avogadro's number (\( 6.022 \times 10^{23} \) atoms/mol), along with the molar mass of \( ^{238}U \) (238 g/mol).
Determine the percent by mass of \( ^{238}U \) in the rock by dividing the mass of \( ^{238}U \) by the total mass of the rock (1.6 g) and multiplying by 100.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-life

Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei in a sample to decay. For uranium-238, this period is approximately 4.5 billion years. Understanding half-life is crucial for calculating the remaining quantity of a radioactive isotope in a sample over time, which is essential for determining the mass percentage of uranium-238 in the rock.
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Radioactivity and Decay Rate

Radioactivity refers to the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. The decay rate, measured in disintegrations per second (dis/s), indicates how many atoms decay in a given time frame. In this problem, the decay rate of 29 dis/s provides the necessary information to calculate the amount of uranium-238 present in the rock sample.

Mass Percent Calculation

Mass percent is a way to express the concentration of a component in a mixture, calculated as the mass of the component divided by the total mass of the mixture, multiplied by 100. To find the percent by mass of uranium-238 in the rock, one must first determine the mass of uranium-238 based on its decay rate and then use the total mass of the rock sample to compute the percentage.
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