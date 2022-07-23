Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 122
Chapter 3, Problem 122

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. nitrogen triiodide

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to provide the chemical formula for clark acid. And our goal is to find the percentage by mass of each element in cork acid. So the chemical formula for clerk acid is one hydrogen, one chlorine and three oxygen's Now that we know what it's made of. Let's find the mass of this. So we have one hydrogen Which has a molar mass of 1.01 g per mole. We have one chlorine Which has a molar mass of 35.45 g per mole. We have three oxygen Which has a molar mass of g per mole. And we're going to multiply that by three And that equals 48 g per mole. And that gives us a total of 84 0.46. So now that we know the total, we can divide each of these by the total to get a percentage. So I'm going to start off with hydrogen. Its smaller mass is again 1.01 And we're going to buy that by 84.46 And multiply by 100 And that equals 1.20%. Next I'm going to do chlorine. Its smaller mass is 35. And we're dividing it by 84 0. times 100 And that equals 41.97%. And lastly we have oxygen With g per mole Divided by .46 times 100. And that equals .83%. And these are our final answers. Thank you for watching bye.
Textbook Question

A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.

Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate

Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. sulfurous acid

Textbook Question

A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 38.0 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?

Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide

Textbook Question

A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?

