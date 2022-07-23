Chapter 3, Problem 125
A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Video transcript
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. nitrogen triiodide
A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 38.0 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide
A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Fructose is a common sugar found in fruit. Elemental analysis of fructose gives the following mass percent composition: C 40.00%, H 6.72%, O 53.28%. The molar mass of fructose is 180.16 g>mol. Find the molecular formula of fructose.
Combustion analysis of a 13.42-g sample of equilin (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 39.61 g CO2 and 9.01 g H2O. The molar mass of equilin is 268.34 g>mol. Find its molecular formula.