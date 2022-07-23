Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 125
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 125

A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today we have a question telling us to consider a compound with the falling formula. M Roaming to roaming. Composition is 74.42% by mass determine the identity of M&M is a medal. So we know that .42 is going to equal the mass A browning over the mass A bro mean plus the mass of em times 100. So now we can plug in what we know. So 74. is going to equal to Times the mass of roaming, which is 79.9. And it's too because we have two in the formula, so then it's going to be over two times 79.9 plus the molar mass of em times 100 and now solving for the molar mass of M we get 54 0.93, which is the closest moller mass to manga nene's. So our answer here is manganese, thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. nitrogen triiodide

569
views
Textbook Question

A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 38.0 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?

Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide

753
views
Textbook Question

A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity of the metal?

1477
views
Textbook Question

Fructose is a common sugar found in fruit. Elemental analysis of fructose gives the following mass percent composition: C 40.00%, H 6.72%, O 53.28%. The molar mass of fructose is 180.16 g>mol. Find the molecular formula of fructose.

2018
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of a 13.42-g sample of equilin (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 39.61 g CO2 and 9.01 g H2O. The molar mass of equilin is 268.34 g>mol. Find its molecular formula.

3136
views