Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating stoichiometric calculations.

Chemical Formula A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, C4H10 (butane) consists of 4 carbon (C) atoms and 10 hydrogen (H) atoms. Understanding the chemical formula is essential for determining the number of moles of specific atoms within a compound.