Chapter 4, Problem 48b
Calculate the theoretical yield of product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants. 3 Mn(s) + 2 O2( g) → Mn3O4(s) b. 4 mol Mn, 7 mol O2
Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?
Consider the reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) + 3 O2( g) → 2 CO2( g) + 4 H2O(g) Each of the molecular diagrams represents an initial mixture of the reactants. How many CO2 molecules form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?
Calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → TiCl4(s) b. 7 mol Ti, 17 mol Cl2
Zinc sulfide reacts with oxygen according to the reaction: 2 ZnS(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 ZnO(s) + 2 SO2( g) A reaction mixture initially contains 4.2 mol ZnS and 6.8 mol O2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl2