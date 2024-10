Chapter 4, Problem 30

Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) + Ba(OH) 2 (aq) → H 2 O(l) + Ba(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 (aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH) 2 are required to completely neutralize 1.22 mol of HC 2 H 3 O 2 .