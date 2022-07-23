Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 1.22 mol of HC2H3O2.
Consider the balanced equation:
SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)
Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Balanced Chemical Equation
Mole Concept
Balance the equation and calculate how many moles of O2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. N2O5( g) → NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 1.2 mol N2O5
Balance the equation and calculate how many moles of N2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. N2H4(l) → NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 33.9 g N2H4
Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:
Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2(g)
What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 2.80-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:
2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 11.3 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?