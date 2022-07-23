Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 35
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 4, Problem 35

Consider the balanced equation:
SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)
Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stoichiometric coefficients from the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g).
Recognize that the coefficients indicate the mole ratio between the reactants and products: 1 mole of SiO2 reacts with 3 moles of C to produce 1 mole of SiC and 2 moles of CO.
Given that there are 10 moles of CO, use the mole ratio to determine the moles of SiC produced. Since 2 moles of CO are produced per mole of SiC, calculate the moles of SiC.
Use the mole ratio between SiO2 and CO to find the moles of SiO2 needed. Since 1 mole of SiO2 produces 2 moles of CO, calculate the moles of SiO2 required for 10 moles of CO.
Use the mole ratio between C and CO to find the moles of C needed. Since 3 moles of C are required to produce 2 moles of CO, calculate the moles of C required for 10 moles of CO.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It is based on the conservation of mass and the mole concept, allowing chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for solving problems related to chemical equations, as it provides the ratios needed to convert between moles of different substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept

Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This balance ensures that mass is conserved during the reaction. In the given equation, SiO2 and C react to form SiC and CO, and the coefficients indicate the exact mole ratios needed for the reaction to occur, which are crucial for stoichiometric calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Mole Concept

The mole concept is a fundamental principle in chemistry that defines the amount of substance. One mole is equivalent to 6.022 x 10^23 entities (atoms, molecules, etc.), allowing chemists to count particles by weighing them. This concept is vital for converting between grams and moles, facilitating the calculations needed to determine the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction based on the balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 1.22 mol of HC2H3O2.

Textbook Question

Balance the equation and calculate how many moles of O2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. N2O5( g) → NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 1.2 mol N2O5

Textbook Question

Balance the equation and calculate how many moles of N2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. N2H4(l) → NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 33.9 g N2H4

Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation:

SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)

Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.

1100
views
Textbook Question

Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:

Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2(g)

What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 2.80-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?

Textbook Question

Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:

2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)

Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 11.3 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?