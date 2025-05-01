Consider the balanced equation:

SiO 2 (s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)

Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.