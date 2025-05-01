Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
a. 4 mol Al, 2 mol O2
b. 5 mol Al, 3 mol O2
c. 17 mol Al, 11 mol O2
d. 8.8 mol Al, 7.2 mol O2
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
a. 4 mol Al, 2 mol O2
b. 5 mol Al, 3 mol O2
c. 17 mol Al, 11 mol O2
d. 8.8 mol Al, 7.2 mol O2
Consider the balanced equation:
SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)
Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 1.5 mol Na, 2.1 mol Br2
Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:
Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2(g)
What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 2.80-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?
Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:
2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 11.3 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?