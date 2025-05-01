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Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 39
Chapter 4, Problem 39

For each of the reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 3.67 g of the underlined reactant completely reacts. Assume that there is more than enough of the other reactant. a. Ba(s) + Cl2(g) → BaCl2(s) b. CaO(s) + CO2(g) → CaCO3(s) c. 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s) d. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Al2O3(s)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the underlined reactant in each reaction and note its molar mass.
Convert the mass of the underlined reactant (3.67 g) to moles using its molar mass: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to determine the moles of product formed from the moles of the underlined reactant.
Calculate the molar mass of the product in each reaction.
Convert the moles of product to grams using its molar mass: \( \text{mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass} \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for calculating the mass of products formed from a given mass of reactants.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. Knowing the molar mass of reactants and products is crucial for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions.
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Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that matter is neither created nor destroyed in a reaction. This is fundamental for stoichiometric calculations, as it provides the ratios needed to determine the amounts of reactants and products involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)

a. 4 mol Al, 2 mol O2

b. 5 mol Al, 3 mol O2

c. 17 mol Al, 11 mol O2

d. 8.8 mol Al, 7.2 mol O2

Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation:

SiO2(s) + 3 C(s) → SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)

Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms.

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Textbook Question

Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 1.5 mol Na, 2.1 mol Br2

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Textbook Question

Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:

Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2(g)

What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 2.80-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?

Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?

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Textbook Question

Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:

2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)

Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 11.3 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?