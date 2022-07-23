Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 35e
Chapter 4, Problem 35e

Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____

Alright, so barium chloride and water are produced by this reaction that we have here of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide. Alright, so if we consider six moles of barium hydroxide that are reacted um We need to calculate the amount of the products made and the amount of the other react and consumed. All right. So we're saying that we actually have uh six moles of barium hydroxide rates. So we have six months here that we're starting with. Um how many moles of the reactant are we going to consume? So hcl? So how many moles of this? And then how many moles of both of the products are we going to be producing? Now? This is really simple because we're given the starting amount and moles. So we don't actually need to convert grams into moles and they want the final answers and molds. So we do not need the molar masses of each of these compounds. Okay, so this is gonna be really simple. The only thing that we do need to double check is that this reaction is balanced. And after checking you'll notice that it is balanced. So we are good to go, we can go ahead and use that. All right. So we're going to start with six moles of barium hydroxide of B A. O. H. And first we want the moles of hydrochloric acid, which is the reactant. Okay, so we're just doing multiple comparison for all of these calculations. Okay, so moles of barium hydroxide are going to go on the bottom and we can see that in the balanced equation, There's only one mole of that. So we put one mole. Oh, very hydroxide. Okay, and then how many moles of hydrochloric acid are we consuming too? Right, so two moles of hcl for every one mole of B A O H two. So we cancel that out and that's going to give us the number of moles. So it's just multiplying six by 12 here, so we have 12 moles of hcl consumed. Right? So this is 12 moles. Alright, so next we want moles of barium chloride and then the moles of water produced. So we're doing the same thing, Starting with six moles of barium hydroxide and doing a multiple comparison. Alright, so it's always going to be one mole of barium hydroxide on the bottom, because that's how many moles we consume For every mole of that reaction. And then for barium chloride we have one mole as well. So it's just a 1-1 mole ratio. So obviously the answer here will be six for barium chloride. Right, so that's gonna be six moles. Let's put that in two, I'm sorry, 26. Not too, I don't know what I said to. And then one last calculation using six moles of barium hydroxide and we're going to be um solving for the water? Notice that there's two waters. Two moles of water. So six moles of barium hydroxide. Come on. Okay, multiple comparison for everyone. More barium hydroxide, We're producing two moles of water, two moles of H 20 From the balanced equation. Right? So moles of barium hydroxide cancel out. And here we are also going to get 12 moles of water, just like hcL. Alright, so that is 12 moles of water. Alright folks, so that is it. That was pretty easy. Right? If you have any questions, let us know and we'll see you in the next video.
