Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Back
Previous problem
Next problem
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 38

Chapter 4, Problem 38

Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:

2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2( g)

Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 11.3 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Previous problemNext problem