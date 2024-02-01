Chapter 4, Problem 52c

For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 F 2 ( g) → TiF 4 (s) c. 0.233 g Ti, 0.288 g F 2

