Chapter 4, Problem 51c

For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl 2 (g) → 2 AlCl 3 (s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl 2

